Climate Activists Target Velázquezs Rokeby Venus at Londons National Gallery

Title: Famous Painting ‘The Toilet of Venus’ Attacked at London’s National Gallery

London’s National Gallery was struck by a shocking incident today as the famous painting ‘The Toilet of Venus’ by Diego Velázquez was targeted in an act of vandalism. This celebrated masterpiece, created between 1647 and 1651, holds great significance within the gallery’s collection and has garnered international recognition.

Presented to the institution in 1906 by the National Art Collections Fund following a successful fundraising campaign, ‘The Toilet of Venus’ had become a symbol of artistic excellence and cultural heritage. However, in a symbolic display of protest against new oil and gas licenses in the UK, two members of the climate activist group Just Stop Oil attacked the painting today.

Captured on the group’s social media account, footage of the incident showcased the moment when the assailants struck the painting with rescue hammers. This distressing act brings back memories of a similar attack that took place over a century ago. In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson infamously vandalized the painting, leaving seven deep gashes on the canvas.

Upon discovery of the recent attack, the National Gallery responded swiftly, removing the artwork from display for examination. A team of conservators will undertake the task of assessing the extent of damage caused. As a result, visitors were cleared out of Room 30, where the painting was housed, and authorities were alerted immediately.

A spokesperson from the National Gallery expressed their concern and confirmed the incident, revealing that two individuals had forcibly entered the gallery’s Room 30 to carry out this disturbing act. The police were promptly called to the scene, and both suspects were apprehended in connection with the vandalism.

The attack on ‘The Toilet of Venus’ has reignited discussions regarding the protection of priceless artworks and the need to safeguard cultural treasures for future generations. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle between preservation and public expression, prompting museums worldwide to reevaluate their security measures.

As the investigation commences and repair work begins, art enthusiasts and patrons of the National Gallery are left saddened and disheartened by this appalling event. The gallery management, along with conservation experts, will undoubtedly strive to restore this masterpiece to its former glory, ensuring that the legacy and story of ‘The Toilet of Venus’ continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come.

