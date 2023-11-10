Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to take the witness stand in the ongoing legal battle between tech giant Google and game developer Epic Games. The lawsuit, which alleges that Google Play is an unlawful monopoly, could have major implications for the future of Google’s app store and its controversial in-app purchase fees.

In a surprising move, Google had requested the use of a podium in the courtroom, indicating that Pichai may indeed appear to testify. This request comes as no shock, as Pichai was already listed as one of the potential witnesses for the trial.

Pichai’s testimony is highly anticipated, given his prominent role as CEO and the allegations of evidence destruction by Google. Epic Games has accused the company of systematically deleting crucial evidence, and the judge has granted them the opportunity to present their case and prove this misconduct to the jury.

As of now, Google has not provided any official statement or comment regarding this trial. However, the company’s silence will likely not deter viewers and industry experts from closely following the proceedings.

For those interested in the trial, live coverage will be provided directly from the courtroom. This will ensure that anyone with access to Dodo Finance’s website can stay up to date with the latest developments and potential outcomes of this high-profile case.

As the trial unfolds, it remains to be seen how Sundar Pichai’s appearance and testimony will impact the courtroom’s perception of Google’s practices. The outcome of this legal battle could potentially reshape the app store landscape and significantly influence the relationship between developers and tech giants in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on this significant legal showdown.

