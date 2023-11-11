Steve Wozniak experiences minor stroke in Mexico City prior to anticipated speech

Title: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Recovers After Suffering a Minor Stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, aged 73, recently suffered a minor stroke while attending a conference in Mexico City. The incident occurred just before Wozniak was scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation on the “Digital Future” at the World Business Forum event.

During the conference, Wozniak experienced a dizzy spell and had difficulty walking while typing at his computer. Recognizing that something was wrong, his wife urged him to seek medical attention. Upon arriving at the hospital, doctors conducted an MRI and diagnosed him with a “small capillary leak.”

While his health scare caused concern, Wozniak reassured his well-wishers upon returning home to Los Gatos, California, stating that he is feeling good. However, he did express discomfort during his brief hospital stay due to being restricted to a gurney for 24 hours without the ability to roll on his side.

Renowned for his role in co-founding Apple Computer in 1976 alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne, Wozniak played a crucial part in designing the iconic Apple 1 and Apple II, which revolutionized the personal computer industry. Despite stepping away from an active role in the company in 1985, Wozniak remains an employee on paper and receives a stipend from Apple. He also serves as a goodwill ambassador for the tech giant.

Wozniak is known for his passion for technology and frequently travels the world to deliver insightful talks. However, his recent health scare has led to the cancellation of several speaking engagements. Events in Dubai, Colombia, and Azerbaijan have been postponed to allow him ample time to recover and regain his strength.

While the news of Wozniak’s stroke may have caused concern among technology enthusiasts and those who admire his contributions, his positive outlook and quick recovery bring comfort to his fans. Apple fans and the wider tech community will be eagerly anticipating his return to the public speaking circuit, where he continues to inspire and educate audiences globally.