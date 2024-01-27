Dodo Finance: French Government Makes Key Concessions to Appease Protesting Farmers

Title: French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Addresses Anger of Farmers, Pledges Support for Agricultural Sector

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal paid a visit to the Haute-Garonne region to address the growing frustrations of French farmers. Facing discontent over low purchase prices, intricate environmental regulations, and the withdrawal of a vital agricultural tax break, farmers have taken to the streets, organizing motorway roadblocks, tractor convoys, and protests outside government buildings.

During his visit, Attal pledged his utmost commitment to the agricultural sector, promising to prioritize its needs above everything else. He announced the government’s decision to abandon plans to reduce a crucial agricultural tax break, providing some relief to the struggling farmers. Additionally, Attal vowed to tackle the escalating cost of diesel fuel used for farming machinery, which has been a significant burden for the farmers. In an effort to assist cattle farmers specifically, he also pledged to establish an emergency fund.

Addressing the administrative burdens faced by farmers, Attal assured the simplification of administrative tasks and the provision of increased subsidies for organic farming. Some of these promises may require new legislation or negotiations with the European Union.

The tension between the government and the farmers reached a turning point when the farmer who initiated the initial blockade agreed to reopen the freeways. However, the head of the largest farming union called for continued mobilization, indicating that farmers still have grievances that need to be addressed.

The timing of these protests is significant, as the government aims to prevent farmer discontent from spreading ahead of the European Parliament elections. With the memory of the violent “yellow vests” movement still fresh, the authorities have chosen to refrain from using force against the protesting farmers. However, incidents of property damage and violence have unfortunately occurred.

This wave of protests has also shone a light on the criticisms surrounding free trade agreements between the European Union and food exporters, particularly the ongoing deal with the South American bloc Mercosur. Farmers fear that such agreements may further harm their livelihoods and erode their market share.

Attal’s visit and pledges signal a sincere effort by the government to address the concerns of the farming community. However, the ongoing mobilization of farmers and their demands for greater support underscore the need for continued dialogue and action to rectify the issues faced by this crucial sector.