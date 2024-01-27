Dodo Finance: A Minister Contradicts Colleague Regarding Nitish Kumar

Title: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Rumored to Rejoin BJP, Raises Political Speculations

In a surprising twist in Bihar’s political landscape, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), publicly announced that his party’s doors are closed for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speculation is rife that Kumar, who is currently associated with the Mahagathbandhan alliance, may be considering a return to the BJP.

Singh emphasized his unwavering support for the decisions made by his party’s high command regarding the inclusion of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance. He further stated that the BJP would only contemplate Nitish Kumar’s membership if he willingly comes forward to join the party.

Adding further intrigue to the situation, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi hinted that the doors could be opened if required, subtly suggesting a potential revival of ties between Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP.

Supporting these claims, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras urged the public to exercise patience and wait for 1-2 days, assuring that the political situation in the state will become clear with time.

This rumored breakaway by Nitish Kumar from the Mahagathbandhan alliance could have significant consequences for both the alliance in Bihar and the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level. The political composition of the Bihar Assembly currently consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 79 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), closely followed by the BJP with 78, the JD(U) with 45, and several smaller parties and independent candidates.

If Nitish Kumar were to switch alliances, it would mark the fourth significant political shift in his career, highlighting both his strategic flexibility and the mercurial nature of Bihar’s political dynamics.

The potential realignment of Nitish Kumar’s political allegiances has placed the spotlight on Bihar’s future political landscape and raised questions about the stability of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Meanwhile, the BJP and other NDA leaders continue to closely monitor the situation, eagerly awaiting Kumar’s decision, which could potentially reshape the political landscape of the state.

