commander-in-chief confirms that Ukraine was behind the explosions in Crimea | NOW

The August explosions at a Russian air base on the Crimean peninsula were the result of a Ukrainian attack. This is confirmed by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny via Ukrainian State News Agency on Wednesday UK information.

On August 9, several explosions took place at a Russian air base in Crimea. The peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014 was then about 200 kilometers behind the front line in southern Ukraine. It was uncertain whether Ukraine had the military resources to launch an attack so far behind the front line.

The explosions severely damaged Russian warplanes and a runway. Ukraine remained vague on the cause, Russia said aircraft ordnance had exploded. The New York Times concluded on the basis satellite images that there must have been an attack.

A week later, another explosion occurred, this time at an army depot in northern Crimea. Even then, Ukraine remained silent and confirmed that it had not launched an attack.

Zaluzhny now writes that the explosions were the result of missiles fired by Ukraine. He does not go into detail about the attacks in his article. It is still unclear where the rockets were launched from.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief called the explosions in Crimea “a successful implementation of the plan to bring the fight closer to Russia.”