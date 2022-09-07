32 dead in the fire of a karaoke bar Vietnam, fear of new victims | NOW

At least 32 people have died in a karaoke bar fire in southern Vietnam. Forty people were also injured, according to local authorities. Eleven of them are in poor condition.

This is one of the reasons why emergency services consider more victims. The search for other victims is also ongoing.

The fire mainly affected the second and third floors of the building near Ho Chi Minh City. The building has no less than thirty karaoke rooms.

According to state media, thick smoke blocked access to the stairwell, preventing the victims from moving around. Some jumped from a balcony in panic. Eight bodies were found in the toilets.

A short circuit is at the origin of the fire, according to the provincial authorities. Fire safety was reportedly checked shortly before the incident.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính has called for an official investigation into the cause of the fire. In addition, he asked other entertainment venues, including karaoke bars, to scrutinize security measures.

This is not the first time that the country has been affected by a fire that has claimed many victims. In 2018, for example, thirteen people were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City.