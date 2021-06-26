Americans release UFO report: 143 ‘inexplicable’ reports
It cannot even be ruled out that some so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena” (the new name for UFOs) are of extraterrestrial origin. This is the conclusion of a long awaited report intelligence services on dozens of mysterious UFO sightings.
The unknown objects are “clearly a flight safety issue and potentially a challenge to US national security,” according to the report.
Enigmatic planes
For example, a video of Air Force pilots has already been broadcast by the Pentagon. It shows enigmatic planes off the US east and west coasts that fly with unprecedented speed and maneuverability. In addition, they appear to have no apparent form of propulsion.
In the video below from correspondent Erik Mouthaan, you can see these images and hear the reaction of the pilots.
During the presentation of the report, a senior US official was asked if alien life was a possible explanation. He replied, “This was not the purpose of evaluating any search for extraterrestrial life. Of the 144 reports, we have no clear indication that there is a non-terrestrial explanation for this.”
Some explanations are excluded. These will not be planes from other countries, according to the report, as there is no indication that they have a major technological advantage. Nor are they natural atmospheric phenomena or new American devices that are still secret.
Science journalist Govert Schilling notes that the report cannot live up to expectations:
“Often ignored and ridiculed”
The UFO report was commissioned by the US Congress. Republican Senator Marco Rubio replied: “For years the men and women who defend our country have reported unidentified planes with superior capabilities. And for years their concerns have often been ignored and ridiculed,” said Rubio. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is only the first step.”