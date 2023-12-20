2023s Top Reviewed Games – Dodo Finance

Title: IGN Releases Best-Reviewed Games of 2023: Nintendo Dominates, Indie Titles Impress

Dodo Finance – In a highly anticipated annual tradition, IGN has recently unveiled their selection of the best-reviewed games of 2023, showcasing the titles that received remarkable scores of either nine or a perfect 10 on their scale. This esteemed list features an assortment of 34 games, along with two notable DLC packs.

Out of the impressive lineup, only five games managed to attain a flawless score of 10, setting the bar high for the gaming industry. Nintendo emerged as the standout champion of the year, with its highly acclaimed title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, securing a perfect score. This achievement solidifies Nintendo’s reputation for consistently delivering exceptional gaming experiences.

Sports and racing games also received their fair share of recognition in 2023, with EA Sports UFC 5 and Gran Turismo 7 VR earning high marks. The seamless blend of realistic graphics and immersive gameplay in these titles propelled them to the top, captivating players and critics alike.

Moreover, the indie gaming community made its presence felt, impressing reviewers and players with thought-provoking narratives and innovative gameplay mechanics. Titles such as Cocoon and Ghostrunner 2 garnered significant praise, bolstering the reputation of independent developers as formidable forces in the gaming industry.

The highly anticipated best-reviewed games of the year included a stellar lineup consisting of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Asgard’s Wrath 2. These games offered players unforgettable adventures, engaging storylines, and stunning visuals, captivatings fans worldwide.

Additionally, noteworthy DLC packs were featured in the roundup. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and the highly anticipated collaboration between Dead Cells and Castlevania, aptly named Return to Castlevania, received accolades for their intriguing expansions and enhancements.

IGN encourages readers to actively participate by sharing their personal favorites from the list in the comments section. This provides an opportunity for gamers to engage in lively discussions, exchange opinions, and enjoy the sense of community that gaming fosters.

In conclusion, IGN’s list of the best-reviewed games of 2023 showcases the exceptional achievements in the gaming industry. Nintendo’s triumphant year, the dominance of sports and racing games, and the impressive showing by indie developers all contribute to the ever-growing diversity and excellence within the gaming landscape. As we eagerly anticipate what the future holds, let us continue to celebrate the remarkable artistry and innovation within the gaming community.

