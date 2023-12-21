Great Last-Minute Deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and More at Dodo Finance

Title: Best Buy Offers Last-Minute Holiday Sale with Unbeatable Deals on Apple Products and More

In a bid to cater to last-minute holiday shoppers, Best Buy has announced a massive sale event, offering customers the chance to snag incredible deals on a wide range of products. The sale includes a significant markdown on various Apple devices, making it the perfect opportunity for tech enthusiasts and Apple fans to score their favorite gadgets at all-time low prices.

Among the notable Apple products on sale are the highly coveted Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods, MacBook Pro, iPhone, and iPad. With prices hitting rock bottom, customers can save big on their favorite Apple devices. However, it is worth noting that certain deals may require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which starts at just $49.99 per year. This membership offers exclusive access to select deals and sale events, making it a worthwhile investment for frequent Best Buy shoppers.

Aside from Apple products, the sale extends to other categories as well. Gamers can rejoice in the discounted prices on video games, while audio enthusiasts can find their perfect match with deals on sound bars and the highly sought-after Beats Studio Pro headphones. Additionally, small kitchen appliances and TVs are also up for grabs at reduced prices, making it an ideal time to upgrade one’s home essentials.

Various Apple accessories are also on sale, including the AirTag 4 Pack, MagSafe Charger, and MagSafe Duo Charger. For those in search of top-notch audio quality, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case are available for just $139.99, while the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C can be purchased for an attractive price of $199.99. Moreover, the Beats Studio Pro headphones, known for their exceptional sound performance, can be acquired for just $179.99, significantly discounted from their original price of $349.99.

Best Buy is also offering tempting deals on select MacBook Pro models, specifically the 512GB and 1TB 14-inch M3 models. Apple enthusiasts looking for an upgrade can get their hands on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for a discounted price of $749.99. Furthermore, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at $949.00, while the 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air is available at a reduced price of $999.00, down from $1,299.00.

For those in need of a new tablet, Best Buy has got you covered. The 9th Gen iPad is currently on sale for $249.99, while the 10th Gen iPad starts at a modest price of $349.00. The more advanced iPad mini 6, boasting powerful features, starts at just $399.99, and the innovative iPad Pro is also part of the ongoing sale.

Apple Watch aficionados can find their desired model of the Apple Watch Series 9, starting at $329.00. Those seeking a more budget-friendly option can opt for the Apple Watch SE, with prices starting at $199.00 after a $50 discount on nearly every model. To ensure customers stay updated on all the exciting Apple product deals, Best Buy has created a dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

With the clock ticking on holiday shopping, now is the perfect time for consumers to visit Best Buy and take advantage of these irresistible deals. Whether it’s finding the ideal gift for a loved one or treating oneself to the latest Apple gadget, this sale ensures that customers can enjoy festive cheer without breaking the bank.

