Dodo Finance unveils Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator: Outpacing NVIDIA H100 with TSMC 5nm Node

Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator to Challenge NVIDIA and AMD

Intel’s forthcoming Gaudi 3 AI accelerator is poised to take on major players NVIDIA and AMD with its impressive features and performance capabilities. Set to be released in 2024, the Gaudi 3 accelerator is predicted to offer a staggering 1.5 times higher performance than its predecessor, the Gaudi 2.

The Gaudi 3 accelerator will utilize TSMC’s 5nm process, similar to NVIDIA’s H100. However, Intel has optimized the process differently, leading to enhanced performance. With four times better BFloat16 performance and twice as much compute power, the Gaudi 3 aims to push the boundaries of AI technology.

Notably, the memory capacities of the Gaudi 3 will witness a significant increase. With 144GB of memory compared to the current 96GB on the Gaudi 2, users can expect smoother and more efficient AI processing. Moreover, the Gaudi 3 is expected to incorporate either HBM3 or HBM3e memory technology, positioning it strongly against competitors in the industry.

To ensure the success of the Gaudi 3 accelerator, Intel has enlisted the expertise of Al chip Technologies for its design. By collaborating with industry leaders and harnessing cutting-edge technologies, Intel aims to deliver a formidable product that can compete in the rapidly evolving AI market.

Intel’s confidence in its AI approach is reflected through its focus on inferencing for future development. With inferencing becoming increasingly crucial, the company is strategically positioning itself to meet the demands of this growing sector. Intel’s dedication to advancing AI technologies indicates its commitment to keeping up with the ever-expanding AI market landscape.

As the Gaudi 3 accelerator prepares for its highly anticipated launch in 2024, the stage is set for a fierce competition between Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD in the AI market. With its promising features and projected performance gains, the Gaudi 3 aims to outshine its rivals and solidify Intel’s position as a leading AI technology provider.

