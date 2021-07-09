‘World’s Smallest Cow’ Gets Much Attention on Bangladesh Farm | Abroad

Despite a national crown lockdown, more than 15,000 people have come to see little Rani at the farm in Charigram, near the capital Dhaka, reports the BBC.

Hasan Howladar, the owner of the farm, has previously registered the animal for the Guinness Book of Records. According to Howladar, Rani is the “smallest cow in the world”. “I have never seen anything like this in my life,” farm visitor Rina Begum told the BBC.

Howladar bought Rani from another farm in northwest Bangladesh last year. Little Rani has difficulty walking and is afraid of the other cows on the farm. This is why she is separated from the others.

“She doesn’t eat a lot. She eats some bran and straw twice a day,” Howladar said. “She loves to frolic outside and seems to enjoy it when we hug her.”

The title of the world’s smallest cow is still held by Manikyam, a cow from neighboring India. Manikyam is 61.1 centimeters high from hoof to withers.

According to Howladar, Guinness Book of Records researchers will soon be visiting his farm to see if Rani will dethrone Manikyam.