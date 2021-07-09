Former South African President Zuma surrenders to police

Previously, the ex-president appeared to be on the run for the time being. At the end of last month, the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for refusing to testify before a commission of inquiry into corruption under his nine-year presidency.

Corruption scandals

Zuma showed up to the committee once last year, but after that first time he accused the president of being biased. Earlier this year, Zuma refused to appear before the committee again. By the way, the committee was created by Zuma himself, after coming under increasing pressure as chairman due to corruption scandals.

Zuma is said to have made lucrative deals with business friends during his presidency. Apparently, sometimes they were even allowed to choose which ministers Zuma appointed to his cabinet. It is estimated that $ 35 billion (€ 29.5 billion) of public money has been embezzled. Zuma denies the charges and says he did nothing wrong.