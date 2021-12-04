White House Christmas Decorations “Honor Pandemic Health Heroes”

White House Christmas decorations have traditionally been the domain of the First Lady, the President’s husband. Earlier this week, Jill Biden proudly announced that Private Rooms are now completely Christmas.

And after sending a big file with photos to the media, and a real “tour book”, everyone can now also marvel at this extravaganza via Streetview of 41 Christmas trees, 2 kilometers of ribbon, 300 candles and 78 750 lights in the trees.