White House Christmas Decorations “Honor Pandemic Health Heroes”
White House Christmas decorations have traditionally been the domain of the First Lady, the President’s husband. Earlier this week, Jill Biden proudly announced that Private Rooms are now completely Christmas.
And after sending a big file with photos to the media, and a real “tour book”, everyone can now also marvel at this extravaganza via Streetview of 41 Christmas trees, 2 kilometers of ribbon, 300 candles and 78 750 lights in the trees.
And where Melania Trump, the former first lady, went completely above her strengths in turning the White House into a snow-white pine forest, Jill Biden did the “all-American tour.” As a central theme, she chose to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic and American soldiers with “gifts from the heart.”
“Peace and light”
According to the travel diary, shooting stars and returning doves symbolize “the peace and light that all our frontline caregivers have brought to us”. The golden stars in the trees represent the “soldiers who gave their lives for our country”.
As you would expect, all rooms have been carefully decorated down to the smallest detail. Some Christmas trees are decorated with photos of the Biden family themselves, former presidents and friends. Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy are positioned exactly so that the Streetview camera can be zoomed in exactly.
It is impossible to see if all the past presidents had a place in the tree. If so, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump is likely tucked away somewhere in the back.
