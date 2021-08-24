Western countries race against time with one week to go in Kabul

Tue. Aug 24th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Crimean summit: countdown to end of occupation Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Crimean summit: countdown to end of occupation 2 min read

Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Crimean summit: countdown to end of occupation

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 57
Red Cross: the number of migrants killed during a sea crossing triples Red Cross: the number of migrants killed during a sea crossing triples 1 min read

Red Cross: the number of migrants killed during a sea crossing triples

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 76
In the United States, the Dutch prepare for Storm Henri In the United States, the Dutch prepare for Storm Henri 2 min read

In the United States, the Dutch prepare for Storm Henri

Harold Manning 1 day ago 83
Arabist: the Taliban call it sharia, but it's a question of power Arabist: the Taliban call it sharia, but it’s a question of power 2 min read

Arabist: the Taliban call it sharia, but it’s a question of power

Harold Manning 1 day ago 94
Woman gives birth on evacuation flight from Afghanistan Woman gives birth on evacuation flight from Afghanistan 1 min read

Woman gives birth on evacuation flight from Afghanistan

Harold Manning 2 days ago 65
'Time for freedom is over,' Sharq TV fainted after taking Kabul ‘Time for freedom is over,’ Sharq TV fainted after taking Kabul 2 min read

‘Time for freedom is over,’ Sharq TV fainted after taking Kabul

Harold Manning 2 days ago 102

You may have missed

Paralympic Games open with empty wings but a bigger stage Paralympic Games open with empty wings but a bigger stage 2 min read

Paralympic Games open with empty wings but a bigger stage

Maggie Benson 7 mins ago 10
Are you inside or are you outside? In this villa it's always the question Are you inside or are you outside? In this villa it’s always the question 5 min read

Are you inside or are you outside? In this villa it’s always the question

Phil Schwartz 8 mins ago 15
Olympic Games program Monday August 2: which Dutch? Olympic Games program Monday August 2: which Dutch? 5 min read

Olympic Games program Monday August 2: which Dutch?

Queenie Bell 9 mins ago 14
Western countries race against time with one week to go in Kabul Western countries race against time with one week to go in Kabul 3 min read

Western countries race against time with one week to go in Kabul

Harold Manning 12 mins ago 8