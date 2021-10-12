Wanted: guardian of refuge in the Alps at 3450 meters | Job

The French Alpinism Association FFCAM is looking for someone to guard the Refuge de l’Aigle hut next spring. The cabin does not have access to running water or wifi at an altitude of 3450 meters, but the view is breathtaking.











The Refuge de l’Aigle overlooks from the top of the Rocher de l’Aigle over the Meije, a mountain to the north-west of the Ecrins massif on the Italian border. The only way to reach the building is by helicopter or with a 6 hour walk, which takes you to around 1800 meters above sea level. The Aigle refuge is simply not the highest refuge in France. This is the Goûter Refuge at 3835 meters above sea level.

Since the 1970s, the building has been guarded every year from April to September. The mountain hut can accommodate up to 30 visitors in a large room that acts as a dormitory, dining room and living room. Since the renovation in 2014, the property also has a separate bedroom for the caretaker. In terms of comfort, we come back to basics: no running water and no wifi. Thanks to solar panels, there is electricity and therefore also heating, but only when the weather is nice.

The common area of ​​the Refuge de l’Aigle. © Thibaut Blais – Collection FFCAM



The duties of a refuge keeper include welcoming visitors arriving by helicopter and catering. You also take care of maintenance in and around the refuge and you take care of supplies. From weddings to climbers, everything happens. So you will sometimes have to work long days and you are rarely alone.

Essential knowledge

Please note: you don’t just qualify for the job. For example, the association expects candidates to have “essential knowledge” of the mountain environment, to be in possession of a first aid diploma and a university diploma as a refuge guard. So maybe you should dive back into the books.

Your job as a shelter keeper begins on April 1. The end is not fixed and depends on the weather conditions in the area. Your salary consists of free nights in the hut and the proceeds from the sale of food and drink. Still interested? Here you will find the vacant position.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or the like as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Watch all of our work and career videos here:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or the like as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.