Deer finally freed from car tire around his neck after two years | Abroad

A deer that has been roaming the Colorado Hills for at least two years with a big tire around its neck has finally been freed from the obstacle. Nature officials managed to locate the animal on Saturday evening, after which it was able to be sedated.











The 4.5 year old, 270 kg male was seen near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver. More than two years earlier, the animal was first spotted during an investigation of Bighorn Sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the Mount Evans wilderness in the summer of 2019.

After the sedation, a laborious liberation action followed. In the end, even the poor animal’s antlers had to be cut, because environmentalists could not fit through the steel frame of the car tire.

“Obviously we would have preferred to cut the bracelet to save the antlers, but we had to act quickly before the anesthesia wore off,” said Officer Scott Murdoch. According to Murdoch, the deer have lost about 16 kg now that they go through life without a tire.

According to nature managers, this is not the first time that an animal has found itself entangled in human waste. They have seen deer, moose, bears and other animals mixed up in swings, hammocks, clotheslines, Christmas lights, furniture, laundry baskets, football goals and nets volleyball.