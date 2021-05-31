VIDEO: Woman without a driver’s license who hit soldiers on moped arrested





Police from the Geyersvlijt office arrested 23-year-old car driver Chantal V. on Sunday 23 May. The young woman hit a moped and her duo on the Powisistraat that Sunday evening, reports the Suriname police force. A video of this can be seen below.

After the report of a collision between a car and a moped at the aforementioned location, which resulted in personal accidents, the police attended the scene. Once there, the moped and his co-driver were found injured on the road.

The victims were transported by ambulance to the emergency department of the Paramaribo University Hospital. After medical treatment, the moped driver and his co-driver were referred to the surgeon.

The police investigation showed that the moped and its co-pilot were circulating in the Powisistraat. They were coming from the Kristalstraat in the direction of the Anton Dragtenweg, while the driver was driving in the opposite direction. For reasons unknown until now, the woman left her side of the row and ended up on the other side of the row and collided with the moped and its co-pilot.

Chantal, who does not have a driver’s license, was not under the influence of alcohol. She turned out to have taken a roommate’s vehicle without permission to pick up something. The vehicles were extensively damaged and were seized for a general inspection.

After coordination with the Suriname prosecutor’s office, Chantal was arrested, police report.