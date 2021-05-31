Texas Democrats Block Controversial Election Law, But Looks Like Losing This Battle Anyway

Texas Democrat Nicole Collier explains her serious objections to the bill from fellow Republicans at a press conference. AP Image

All Democratic delegates left the Texas lower house on Sunday night as Republicans wanted to push the bill through the legislature. As a result, there were not enough delegates present to hold a vote.

Greg Abbott, the Republican Governor of Texas, immediately announced that he would put the bill, called Senate Bill 7, on the agenda for a special session. According to him, the law must be passed to guarantee “the reliability of the elections”.

After President Trump was defeated in the election last November, Republicans across the United States immediately set to work changing the voting rules to improve their own chances in future elections. This involves changing constituency boundaries, but also creating all kinds of obstacles for voters from minority groups.

Fourteen US states have now announced restrictions. Texas’ proposal for a new election law is the furthest away. Postal voting is severely restricted in the bill: only voters who request a ballot for valid reasons will receive one. Officials who send unsolicited forms to voters may face criminal charges.

Fraud



According to Republicans, these measures are necessary to prevent fraud. Democrats see it as a way to steal votes: President Biden owes much of his electoral victory to postal votes. This prompted Trump to complain about “massive fraud.”

Texas’ new election law, if passed, will also end drive-in polling stations and 24-hour polling stations. It also works to the detriment of Democrats: such polling stations have attracted large voters. in Harris County, the most populous district in Texas, where Democrats have the upper hand.

What is most striking about the bill is that polling stations are no longer allowed to open until one o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday. This measure is clearly intended to discourage black voters. Across the country, black churches are calling their followers to go to the polls; a ‘souls at the pollscampaign dating from the era of racial segregation.

Election observers will also be allowed to stand closer to the vote from now on to check if everything is going well. In practice, Democrats say this quickly boils down to intimidating voters.

Finally, it also becomes easier to challenge election results. A judge can invalidate the result if the number of fraudulent votes recorded could have modified the result. Until now, this was only allowed if it was established that the outcome was actually different.

“Non-American”



President Biden sharply criticized the Texas bill last weekend. He called the proposal “bad” and “un-American”: “In the 21st century, we should make voting easier, not harder for every legitimate voter.”

Still, it looks like Republicans are making their way into Texas. Abbott has previously said he will sign the bill immediately once it passes parliament.

A number of companies, including computer maker HP, Microsoft and Unilever, called on delegates not to take measures that “keep legitimate voters from entering the ballot box.” The appeal was also signed by the Texas Chambers of Commerce. They fear the reaction of the business community to the new electoral law.

Several companies, including film companies, decided to pull out of Georgia after the state also announced stricter voting rules. Major League Baseball, the North American baseball league, has decided not to host the prestigious All-Star Game in Georgia in protest.