Uproar around the “fascist salute” in the European Parliament

There was an outcry in the European Parliament following the gesture of the arm made yesterday by a Bulgarian MP when leaving the room. Bulgarian Angel Dzhambazki says it was a sort of farewell salute, apologizing to the president for the provocative statements he made. Other participants clearly saw a Fascist salute or a Hitler salute.

Dzhambazki is a member of the eurosceptic ECR faction. He intervened in the debate on the dispute between the European Commission on the one hand and Poland and Hungary on the other. In this dispute, the european court of justice earlier today that the European Commission can reduce or stop subsidies if a member state does not respect democratic rights and freedoms.

This is the case of Poland and Hungary, according to the commission. In Hungary there is also corruption with EU funds. The committee threatens to withdraw billions in subsidies from these countries if they fail to uphold EU standards and values.

Dzhambazki disagreed and sided with Poland, which is ruled by the PiS party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán. “We will never allow you to tell us what to say and what to do. You won’t like that. Long live Orbán, long live Kaczynski, long live Bulgaria and our nation-state.” As he left the room, he raised his right arm, as fascists and Nazis do.

In a tweet, other MEPs call on President Metsola to act against Dzhambazki: