LVV starts numbering the ears of cattle and pigs

The Directorate of Livestock of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV) has started the implementation of a pilot project of identification, registration and traceability system (IR&T system ), which is conducted in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO ).

Gerald Tjon A San, Deputy Director of LVV Livestock Research and Development, explains that the pilot project is underway in Wanica district. There are 30 beef and pig farms identified in this district. The owners of these breeding farms and breeding places are registered.

In addition, cattle and pigs are identified by a unique plastic ear number purchased by FAO. Considering the animal welfare aspects, these numbers are affixed to the animals by Surinamese trained animal husbandry advisers in the respective jurisdictions.

The ministry then processes the data obtained from individual animals and businesses in its data system. Each animal species has a different colored ear number which is only released after 5 years.

The plan is to provide national assistance to companies that have not yet registered for the first 6 months after the implementation of this pilot project, reports LVV.