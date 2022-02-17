Fri. Feb 18th, 2022

Uproar around the "fascist salute" in the European Parliament Uproar around the “fascist salute” in the European Parliament 2 min read

Harold Manning 10 hours ago 62
LVV start met oornummeren runderen en varkens LVV starts numbering the ears of cattle and pigs 1 min read

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 70
Thousands of baptisms invalidated by a false word, a priest steps on it | Abroad Thousands of baptisms invalidated by a false word, a priest steps on it | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 77
Russia shares images of military departures, but NATO sees troop build-up continuing | Abroad Russia shares images of military departures, but NATO sees troop build-up continuing | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 77
Italy, victim of abuse, demands an independent investigation: "The Church cannot do it itself" Italy, victim of abuse, demands an independent investigation: “The Church cannot do it itself” 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90
Putin sees room for talks after meeting Scholz over Ukraine Putin sees room for talks after meeting Scholz over Ukraine 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76

No Way Home 'knocks 'Avatar' off the throne this week No Way Home ‘knocks ‘Avatar’ off the throne this week 1 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 25
Discovery of a supermassive black hole hidden in a cloud of cosmic dust 2 min read

Discovery of a supermassive black hole hidden in a cloud of cosmic dust

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 35
Other Times Kees: 'Unknown' Olympic legends and German humor in the snow Other Times Kees: ‘Unknown’ Olympic legends and German humor in the snow 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 34
Unmarked graves found in Canadian boarding schools Unmarked graves found in Canadian boarding schools 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 34