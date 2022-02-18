Trump and his children must testify in fraud case

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children are to answer questions about the family business under oath. This was decided by a New York judge.

Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump are set to testify in the civil investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She accuses the Trump Organization of “fraudulent and deceptive” practices.

Cheating

James wants to know if Trump’s real estate company tampered with the numbers to create a tax advantage, among other things. The Trump Organization allegedly exaggerated the value of real estate. This way more money could also be borrowed. The fraud allegedly took place before Trump took office as president.

The court has now ruled that Attorney General James had the right to question the Trumps due to “abundant evidence of possible financial fraud”. The judge gave them three weeks to appear for questioning.

Trump denies

Donald Trump has denied the allegations and is expected to appeal the decision. He had previously called James’ investigation politically motivated and a “witch hunt”.

In addition to the civil investigation, there is also a criminal investigation into possible fraud. Statements the Trumps will make soon may also be used in the criminal investigation.