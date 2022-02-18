Truckers still stuck on burning ferry near Corfu, hundreds rescued

Two truckers are still stranded on the ferry where a fire broke out last night between Greece and Italy. According to the authorities, they are in contact. Hundreds of other people on board were rescued by the Greek Coast Guard. The fire has not yet been extinguished.

The rescued people were transferred to the island of Corfu. It is unclear whether all those on board have now been found. According to the Greek media, ten are missing, but the authorities are unable to confirm this information. It is feared that stowaways, such as migrants, may also be on board.

The 183m vessel caught fire early this morning off the Greek island of Corfu, while en route from Greece to Italy. There were 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board. Several ships have been deployed to bring the passengers of the Euroferry Olympia to safety.

Three people were taken to hospital. It concerns a crew member with respiratory problems and two slightly injured passengers. The last two were recorded as a precaution, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

The cause of the fire is unknown. An eyewitness told the Proto Thema news site that he saw flames coming out of a hold where trucks were parked.