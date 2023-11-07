Upcoming RTX 4070 / 4080 Super card launch anticipated at CES 2024 – Dodo Finance

Nvidia to Unveil RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super GPUs at CES 2024

In an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike, renowned hardware leaker Kopite7kimi has divulged some exciting details about Nvidia’s highly anticipated RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super graphics processing units (GPUs). According to Kopite7kimi, these cutting-edge GPUs are expected to hit the market in early 2024, taking the gaming experience to unprecedented heights.

The official debut of the RTX 40 series Super cards is set to take place at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024. While Nvidia is not listed as an exhibitor at CES, it is customary for the company to host press briefings and showcase its latest gaming technology in conference rooms.

Ahead of the launch, various leakers have been teasing the specifications of the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super cards. Rumors suggest that the RTX 4080 Super may boast a staggering 20GB of VRAM, promising an immersive and seamless gaming experience like never before. In comparison, the existing 4080 and 4070 cards are expected to pale in comparison with their lower memory bus.

Speaking of memory bus, reports hint that both the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super will feature higher memory bus compared to their predecessors. The RTX 4080 Super is said to offer a remarkable 320-bit memory bus, while the RTX 4070 Super may launch as a 256-bit memory bus card. These improvements in memory bus are expected to catapult gaming performance to new heights, enabling gamers to push the limits of their favorite titles.

As the launch of these GPUs draws near, gamers and technology enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates and official confirmation from Nvidia. The RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super are touted to revolutionize the gaming landscape with their state-of-the-art technology and mind-blowing specifications.

With advancements like these, it’s evident that Nvidia remains committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and offering cutting-edge solutions to its loyal fanbase. The launch of the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024 is expected to captivate the tech industry and gaming community alike, setting new benchmarks for the future of gaming graphics. Stay tuned for more updates on Dodo Finance as we bring you the latest news on this exciting development.

