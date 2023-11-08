Dodo Finance Explores Ultra-Fast Charging Capability of 16-Inch M3 MacBook Pro Using Cutting-Edge 240W USB-C Cable

Apple has announced an exciting new feature for its latest 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro models, allowing them to fast charge at an impressive 140W over USB-C. The company recently updated its support document to reflect this exciting new charging capability.

However, there is a catch. The 2021 and 2022 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M-series chips are limited to charging only up to 100W with the USB-C ports due to USB-C limitations. But fear not, because the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro will have the ability to charge at the full 140W, whether it’s through MagSafe or USB-C ports, as long as it is paired with a 240W cable.

Speaking of the 240W cable, Apple introduced this new accessory in September, offering MacBook Pro owners even more charging options. And while this update only applies to the 16-inch models, it’s worth noting that the 14-inch models can already fast charge with a 96W charger.

The ability to fast charge at 140W over USB-C is certainly a game-changer for MacBook Pro owners. It means less time spent waiting for a full charge and more time being productive.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the 240W cables do come with a limitation. They are limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. So, while it’s great for charging, it may not be the best option for transferring large amounts of data quickly.

Overall, this new charging capability is a welcome addition to the already impressive lineup of features offered by Apple’s 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro models. With fast charging at 140W, users can now have more flexibility and convenience when it comes to keeping their devices powered up and ready to go.