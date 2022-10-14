up to three years in prison for spreading “disinformation”

Correspondent in Turkey Mitra Nazar:

“The Turkish government is hiding behind similar legislation in European countries. France and Germany, for example, have laws on social media or disinformation, but in Turkey such a law is immediately controversial. The fear is that the law is not used as a tool to target independent media and critics of the government. In Turkey, you run into the lack of independence of the judiciary. And who decides what is fake news and what is not is not ? “

Critics and journalists fear being charged for spreading false information. The new law has a major impact on what remains of the independent media. But ordinary citizens, activists and politicians are also at risk. The expression was of course already under pressure in Turkey, but this law goes even further. Fear and self-censorship among the population will increase.