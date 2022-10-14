A German village near Roermond loses its battle against a lignite mine

APE

It is a small abandoned village, which apparently has little meaning. Yet the German town of Lützerath in North Rhine-Westphalia, about 30 kilometers across the border in Roermond, is a symbol of the German discussion between economy and climate.

For some time now, the energy group RWE from Lützerath has wanted to extract lignite. The gigantic diggers have already approached the village a few hundred meters. Much to the chagrin and resistance of climate activists, who occupy the village. The first inhabitants are long gone.

Demolished for coal

Yet activists risk losing their years of struggle. Economic Affairs Minister Habeck (Greens), together with the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia and RWE, has decided that Lützerath could be demolished for the construction of a lignite mine.

“A necessary decision,” State Minister Neubaur said. According to her, coal is necessary to guarantee Germany’s energy supply in the current energy crisis.

AFP This is what the lignite zone in western Germany looks like

But the German economic research institute DIW considers that the opening of new lignite mines is not necessary. Their research shows that new mines for energy supply have no added value. As German law requires the use of coal to cease in 2038, new mines will not be profitable. In addition, DIW also considers it irresponsible for the climate.

Neubaur rejects the criticisms and indicates that lignite can indeed play an important role in the energy crisis. She also points out that this decision is part of a compromise between the government and RWE.

The energy giant will receive permission to extract lignite in Lützerath and in return it will stop extracting and using coal from 2030. So eight years earlier than planned Kohleausstieg.

The resistance continues

Militant collective Lebt of Lutzerath has been fighting for years for the preservation of the village. With a continuous presence of around 100 people, the militants occupy the village and organize protest actions. The collective finds the decision of Neubaur, RWE and Minister Habeck not very transparent and criticizes the promises Kohlenausstieg.

“It only exists on paper. The reality is obscured,” the organization’s spokesperson said. The collective also criticizes the Greens, the political party of ministers Habeck and Neubaur, born of the climate movement. “The Greens have abandoned their core business. They have waived the 1.5 degree warming limit.”

AFP Activists in Lutzerath

The activists will not let go. The day RWE starts cleaning up the village, activists will try to block it off with as many people as possible, they say. “Over 10,000 people have already announced they are coming through a petition. We call it ‘X’ Day.” The exact date of demolition is not yet known.

Division among the Greens

Militant organizations are not the only ones to criticize the Greens. The Lützerath issue is also causing divisions within the party itself. Habeck and Neubaur are particularly criticized by the youth service.

This weekend, members of the Greens will meet at a party congress in Bonn. Youth wing co-chairman Timon Dzienus wants the party to come out in favor of keeping Lützerath.