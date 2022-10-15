Putin does not want conflict with NATO | Russian troops in Belarus | NOW

NU.nl regularly gives you an overview of the situation in Ukraine. This time: Russian President Vladimir Putin stresses that he wants to avoid a direct conflict with NATO. Meanwhile, Russian troops are on their way to Belarus. The two countries have entered into military cooperation.

A direct confrontation between Russia and NATO would lead to “global disaster”, Putin said. “I hope everyone is smart enough not to take that step,” he told reporters in Kazakhstan on Friday. Putin is attending a regional summit there.

Putin also said that it was no longer necessary to carry out large-scale attacks against Ukraine. Russia has stepped up its bombardment on its neighboring country after the Crimean bridge partially collapsed due to an explosion on Saturday. The bridge is the only land link between Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Putin says all targets have been hit. “We do not intend to destroy Ukraine,” the Russian president said.

Belarus: Russian troops arrive in the coming days

Russian troops will arrive in Belarus in the coming days as part of the military cooperation the two countries have entered into. This was announced by the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Friday.

President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that he would increase the military presence on the border with Ukraine with the help of Russia. He did not share information about where the cooperation with the Russians is taking place. There were fears that Belarusian troops could join those of Russia in Ukraine.

Ukraine claims to have taken over 600 settlements

The Ukrainian army recaptured 600 settlements from Russia last month, including 75 in the southern region of Kherson. The south of the country is less easily reconquered by the Ukrainians.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, 502 settlements were liberated, 43 in Donetsk and 7 in Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ministry for the Reintegration of Claims of Temporarily Occupied Territories. The numbers have not been confirmed by the military or President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian refugees can stay until March 2024

Refugees from Ukraine are entitled to shelter, medical assistance and education for minor children in the Netherlands until March 2024. Ukrainians are also allowed to work. These agreements initially applied until March 4, 2023, but have been extended for a year, announced State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum Policy).

The Ministers of Justice of the European Union took this decision. If a safe return to Ukraine is possible, the so-called Temporary Protection Directive (RTB) can be withdrawn earlier. If the situation in Ukraine remains unchanged or worsens, the Justice and Home Affairs Council may extend the measure beyond March 2024.