AFP

ONS News• yesterday, 22:08 •Amended yesterday, 11:36 p.m.

The congressional committee investigating the Capitol takeover will subpoena Donald Trump. The nine members of the committee voted today to subpoena the former US president. It will probably happen in a few days.

“He is the person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6,” the Democratic committee chairman said in a commentary on the decision. “So we want to hear from him. He needs to be held accountable.”

The commission of inquiry is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. Today’s hearing, which is expected to be the last before next month’s midterm elections, showed new footage from the day the Capitol was stormed.

It shows, among other things, how the leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, tried by telephone to organize more security. Schumer told the attorney general at the time, “Why don’t you just ask the president to tell them to get out of the Capitol?”

Legal battle

Incidentally, the question is how likely is the subpoena against Trump. For example, CNN writes that “at this late stage” the former president is unlikely to respond. The subpoena is expected to lead to a lengthy legal battle.

Trump’s refusal could ultimately lead to contempt of Congress charges, the US News Agency said. past. He is liable to a prison term of up to twelve months.

Trump calls the subpoena on his own Truth Social social media platform “a joke.” “Why did they wait until the last minute? he writes. According to him, the committee only succeeded in further dividing the United States.

To give evidence

The House Committee is studying, among other things, to what extent Trump can be held responsible for the storming of the Capitol. The former president has yet to appear before the committee and has repeatedly tried to block former employees from testifying.

The former president invoked, among other things, the so-called executive privilegethe freedom granted to the presidents to consult advisers without fear of having to testify about this confidential decision-making process.

assault

Five people were killed and dozens injured when the Capitol was stormed in January last year. Many Democrats as well as the two Republicans on the investigating committee hold Trump responsible for the attack. He reportedly incited his supporters to storm the US parliament building.

