At least three injured and 15 to 20 homes damaged in a heavy gas explosion in the center of Ostend: relief workers present en masse | Abroad

with videoRescuers moved en masse on Thursday for an explosion at the corner of Christinastraat and Ooststraat in Ostend. A large gas explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m., police said. A firefighter and a policeman, among others, were seriously injured.

The police officer is said to be in critical condition. “I heard people screaming in panic,” said a witness who saw the explosion. Video footage shows the enormous devastation: in some apartments, all the furniture appears to have been moved by the impact. Between 15 and 20 houses were damaged, says Mayor Tommelein. “There are no suspicions of additional victims, but it is not a certainty at this time.”

Witnesses heard a loud explosion around 11:30 a.m. The gas explosion was accompanied by flames several meters high. There is still no absolute clarity on the circumstances. “Our services are entirely on site,” said the police. The municipal emergency plan has been announced.

Three injured

According to the mayor of Ostend, Bart Tommelein, three people have been injured so far. A firefighter and a policeman, among others, were seriously injured. The policeman’s condition is said to be critical. A woman who works nearby was also injured. “He is a counselor for children with disabilities,” explains Mayor Tommelein. “She worked in a takeaway restaurant for people with disabilities. A very nice project that helps people with disabilities to help themselves. It is all the more painful that such a situation is happening there.” The material damage is considerable. An apartment building suffered major damage. The area is evacuated as several buildings have become unstable following the explosion. At least 15 and possibly 20 houses were damaged. “Due to the instability, we cannot enter it yet,” says fire chief Jeroen Bonte. The acute danger of explosion would have passed by now. The gas still burns. Among other things, the nearby De Groeiboom daycare center with 22 children was evacuated earlier. All the other evacuees, about 25, are received nearby in the cultural center De Grote Post.

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, Tommelein said. “It may be that the pipe hit during the road works was the cause of the explosion, but that will have to be determined by experts.”

(Read more under the photo)

The damage caused to this building is considerable. © RV



Witnesses say it was a huge explosion. “Two in a row,” Anita said. She was helping out in a hair salon on Christinastraat during the explosion, when she saw several police and firefighters walking past the shop window.

(Read more under the photo)

The street is littered with debris. © RV



“Just seconds after leaving the window, two huge bangs followed,” the shocked woman said. “The window shattered into millions of pieces. If I was still standing there… I can’t think about it. The woman and her dog were immediately taken away by paramedics. “I heard people screaming in the background, but I couldn’t do anything.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Gas explosion Oostende Ooststraat © Mathias Marien

