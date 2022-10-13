Hundreds of Dutch stranded in France due to fuel shortage
The ANWB has received reports of Dutch people from almost all of France, with the exception of the Brittany region and the southern border area near Spain.
Not always tow trucks
The ANWB now only sends a tow truck in the event of a dangerous situation, for example with a car stuck along the highway. Anyone without fuel in a quiet place will just have to wait for the shortages to be resolved. But the ANWB cannot always send a tow truck or mechanic for car breakdowns, because they also have to be fuel efficient.
The ANWB advises Dutch people traveling to France to refuel at the Belgian or Luxembourg border. “Consider in advance if you can handle the whole trip with this. If that doesn’t work, and it can, reschedule the trip,” a spokesperson says.
No jerry cans
There are long queues at gas stations that still have gas. Filling of jerry cans is generally not allowed and many gas stations have restrictions, allowing everyone to fill only a limited amount.
Refinery workers are on strike because they want to take advantage of the skyrocketing profits the oil companies are currently making due to the energy crisis. The French oil company TotalEnergies was able to pay around 8 billion euros in dividends to investors. The staff wants to have a piece of it.
