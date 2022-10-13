Hundreds of Dutch stranded in France due to fuel shortage

The ANWB has received reports of Dutch people from almost all of France, with the exception of the Brittany region and the southern border area near Spain.

Not always tow trucks

The ANWB now only sends a tow truck in the event of a dangerous situation, for example with a car stuck along the highway. Anyone without fuel in a quiet place will just have to wait for the shortages to be resolved. But the ANWB cannot always send a tow truck or mechanic for car breakdowns, because they also have to be fuel efficient.