UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW

Sat. Jun 18th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous 2 min read

UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 79
Violent protests in India against army reform, at least one dead Violent protests in India against army reform, at least one dead 1 min read

Violent protests in India against army reform, at least one dead

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 73
Heatwave in Europe: code red in part of France, forest fires in Spain Heatwave in Europe: code red in part of France, forest fires in Spain 2 min read

Heatwave in Europe: code red in part of France, forest fires in Spain

Harold Manning 1 day ago 84
Amalia wants to become Máxima's "bag carrier" during a trip to the UN Amalia wants to become Máxima’s “bag carrier” during a trip to the UN 2 min read

Amalia wants to become Máxima’s “bag carrier” during a trip to the UN

Harold Manning 1 day ago 77
Germany, France, Italy and Romania welcome Ukraine's EU membership | NOW Germany, France, Italy and Romania welcome Ukraine’s EU membership | NOW 2 min read

Germany, France, Italy and Romania welcome Ukraine’s EU membership | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 81
A pregnant ex-girlfriend (22 years old) beheaded by a “monster” in the United States | Abroad A pregnant ex-girlfriend (22 years old) beheaded by a “monster” in the United States | Abroad 1 min read

A pregnant ex-girlfriend (22 years old) beheaded by a “monster” in the United States | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 86

You may have missed

No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States 2 min read

No less than 19 tornadoes rage in the middle of the United States

Maggie Benson 32 mins ago 33
The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label 3 min read

The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label

Phil Schwartz 34 mins ago 33
Kamminga starts chasing for world title with fastest time in 100-meter breaststroke series | NOW Kamminga starts chasing for world title with fastest time in 100-meter breaststroke series | NOW 2 min read

Kamminga starts chasing for world title with fastest time in 100-meter breaststroke series | NOW

Queenie Bell 36 mins ago 27
UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW 2 min read

UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW

Harold Manning 41 mins ago 27