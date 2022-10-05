UK government announces tougher stance against illegal immigrants

UK correspondent Fleur Launspach:

“If you thought the previous minister in this position – Priti Patel – appealed mainly to the right wing of the Conservative Party, then you haven’t met Suella Braverman. Braverman is a strong supporter of Rwandan politics where migrants come in illegally in the country be put on a one-way flight to Rwanda.

The former Solicitor General is a fierce Brexiteer who, in her maiden speech as Home Secretary today, mainly highlighted how criminals are abusing the UK asylum system.

As the daughter of Indian parents from Kenya and Mauritius who came to England in the 1960s, she saw first-hand how important it is to protect British culture, norms and values. It is not xenophobic, the minister said, to say out loud that mass immigration is putting pressure on housing, public services and communities in the UK.”