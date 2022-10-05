Trump looks higher and heads to the Supreme Court for a search
Since FBI agents raided Donald Trump’s Florida home two months ago, authorities and the former president have been embroiled in a legal battle. Trump now wants the Supreme Court, America’s highest court, to rule on the case.
11,000 records
It’s about the 11,000 acts that were found in Trump’s home. The former president wants the court to overturn a decision made by three judges late last month.
A so-called appeals court then ruled that the US Justice Department could continue to investigate classified documents found at Trump’s home.
Criminal investigation
The investigation had previously been halted because a judge ruled the inquest should be postponed until an independent adjudicator (special master) had a chance to assess the items found during the search. This independent judge was appointed later.
If the Supreme Court decides Trump is correct, the Justice Department (of which the FBI is a part) must halt the criminal investigation. This relates to whether confidential documents were withheld and whether an attempt was made to thwart a federal investigation.
