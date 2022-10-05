Trump looks higher and heads to the Supreme Court for a search

A so-called appeals court then ruled that the US Justice Department could continue to investigate classified documents found at Trump’s home.

Criminal investigation

The investigation had previously been halted because a judge ruled the inquest should be postponed until an independent adjudicator (special master) had a chance to assess the items found during the search. This independent judge was appointed later.

If the Supreme Court decides Trump is correct, the Justice Department (of which the FBI is a part) must halt the criminal investigation. This relates to whether confidential documents were withheld and whether an attempt was made to thwart a federal investigation.