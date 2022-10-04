The Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to researchers in quantum physics
ONS News••Amended
This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger for their research in the field of quantum physics. This was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
The researchers receive the prize for their experiments with entangled photons, in which two particles can behave as one, even though they are separated. The results of these experiments could be used in the development of “supercomputers” and encrypted communications.
These entangled photons, or particles, have a connection so that if you research one particle, you immediately learn something about the other. Nobel laureates have in fact shown with their research that these links can exist. They did this by helping to design the so-called Bell test: a test that proves that this special connection exists.
In addition to the certificate, the winners will receive a cash prize of 10 million Swedish crowns, or 917,000 euros.
Since 1901, 214 men and 4 women researchers have received the Nobel Prize in Physics. One of them, the American John Bardeen, received the charter twice.
Yesterday The winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine has become known: Swedish physician and evolutionary biologist Svante Pääbo received the award for his discoveries in the field of the genetic makeup of extinct hominins and human evolution.
Then come the prizes for chemistry, literature, peace and the unofficial prize for economics.
