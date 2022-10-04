The Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to researchers in quantum physics

Last year three scientists received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their research on complex systems such as the climate. Half of the prize went to Japanese-American climatologist Syukuro Manabe (1931) and German oceanographer Klaus Hasselmann (1931) for their research into reliable predictions of global warming.

The other half went to Italian theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi (1948) for his research into hidden patterns in disordered complex materials, from the atomic level to the planetary scale.