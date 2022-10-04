North Korea fired another ballistic missile overnight Monday-Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile flew over Japanese territory. Residents were therefore warned to take shelter.

Due to the launch, the so-called J-Alert was triggered in Japan. Sirens and a special television message warned residents of the north and northeast of a possible impact from the missile. on Twitter images are shared on which we hear the siren of the air raid and the call for shelter. The missile eventually landed outside Japanese territory in the Pacific Ocean.

This appears to be an escalation in recent North Korean weapons testing. The last time the country fired a missile over Japanese territory was in 2017. Both Japan and South Korea strongly condemned the launch. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida called the move “barbaric” and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea could count on a strong response from the international community.

The launch was the fifth in ten days. Previous launches took place shortly after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea. On Thursday, she met President Yoon. Both went on to condemn North Korea’s “provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile testing”.