Danish queen explains why she deprives her grandchildren of titles and apologizes | To display

Danish queen explains why she deprives her grandchildren of titles and apologizes
From next year, the children of Prince Joachim will only be Count and Countess of Monpezat.
“In recent days, there has been a strong reaction to my decision regarding the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children,” Margrethe said. “It clearly touches me. My decision has been a long time coming. My 50th anniversary on the throne is a natural time to look both back and forward. It is my duty and wish as Queen to watch over that the monarchy continues to adapt to the times.
This sometimes forces him to make “difficult decisions”. “The use of a royal title entails a number of obligations and duties which will be assumed by fewer members of the royal family in the future,” the queen said. “I see this adjustment as a necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy. I made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother. But as a mother and grandmother, I underestimated how touched my youngest son and his family feel.
She expresses hope that her family will find peace and find a place to make their decision.
