Danish queen explains why she deprives her grandchildren of titles and apologizes | To display

From next year, the children of Prince Joachim will only be Count and Countess of Monpezat.

“In recent days, there has been a strong reaction to my decision regarding the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children,” Margrethe said. “It clearly touches me. My decision has been a long time coming. My 50th anniversary on the throne is a natural time to look both back and forward. It is my duty and wish as Queen to watch over that the monarchy continues to adapt to the times.