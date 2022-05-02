Two people after 50 hours of construction in China which collapsed under the rubble taken, nine arrested | Abroad

Update/With videoTwo people were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in China after more than 50 hours on Sunday. Dozens of people are still incarcerated or missing, state media reported. Nine people suspected of involvement in Sunday’s incident have been arrested, according to local police.

On Friday afternoon, the eight-story building in Changsha City – which included a hotel, restaurant and several apartments – collapsed. Authorities said after around 50 hours of rescue efforts, a total of seven people were pulled from the rubble.

At least 16 other people are believed to be detained. In addition, there are still nearly 40 people with whom the authorities have not managed to get in touch and whose fate is feared. More than 700 rescuers were dispatched to help free people and search for the missing.

The mayor of Changsha, a city in southeast China, said their situation was “under investigation”.

A building collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha on Friday afternoon. ©AFP



Detective dogs, among others, are used to search for possible victims under the rubble. It is not yet known if there have been any deaths.

President Xi Jinping said the victims must be rescued “at all costs”. The cause of the disaster is still under investigation.

Nine people were arrested, including the owner of the building and a team of security inspectors. They allegedly forged a security declaration for the building.

Rescuers search for victims under the rubble. ©AFP

