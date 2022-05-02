‘Remotely disabled farm vehicles stolen by Russians’ | Abroad

In recent weeks there have been several reports of Russians looting and fleeing with vehicles and equipment. According to the American channel a new phase entered a new phase with the large-scale movement of heavy equipment, in which even military means of transport would be used to reverse tractors, plows and seeders.

A Ukrainian entrepreneur, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims more than $5 million worth of agricultural vehicles were stolen from him alone. The loot is said to include a combine harvester worth around $300,000 alone. According to CNN, one of the stolen machines was on a truck with a Z, the letter that Russian soldiers paint on their vehicles.

Today’s agricultural machinery is equipped with GPS, which makes it easier to determine the location. There is a machine stolen from Zakhan Yurt in Chechnya, among other places. “They are easy to lock remotely. So the Russians can’t do much with it,” the contractor told CNN. Meanwhile, there would also be stuff on a farm near Grozny. The contractor expects the Russians to do call in experts to circumvent the security “If it does not work, they will disassemble them to sell the parts.”

In the Melitopol region, several tons of grain are harvested annually.