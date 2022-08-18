Two children were killed in a severe storm and thunderstorm in Austria. They were hit by fallen trees at the edge of a lake in Sankt Andrä, in the state of Carinthia, Austrian media reported on Thursday. Three hikers died in a lightning strike in another part of the country.

The deceased children are two girls aged three and eight, writes the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. Fifteen people were also injured at the edge of the lake, two of them seriously. A person who was in the water is still missing.

The hikers took shelter in a hut. Then a tree struck by lightning.

According to the Austrian Meteorological Service, wind gusts of up to 139 kilometers per hour have been measured in southern Austria. In Styria, Carinthia and East Tyrol, all trains stopped after the power cut due to the storm. Tens of thousands of homes are without electricity.

Dozens of trees fell on the road near Griffen on the A2 motorway in Carinthia. There were also power cuts in the tunnels. The important road link with Italy was closed at various places for cleaning and repair work.