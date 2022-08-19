Judge tends to reveal evidence against Trump for home raid
Several American media companies, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, are trying to get the document through the courts. The statement aims to clarify what information the FBI had before deciding to search Trump’s private mansion.
Historical significance
Justice specifies that the document contains information which must be protected during the investigation, for example on witnesses. But parts of the document may be released, according to the judge who approved the search warrant.
The media asserts that the public has a right to know what is in the FBI document and that the historical significance of the research outweighs arguments for the secrecy of the document.
Trump himself also wants the confidential status of the document lifted. He believes research is politically motivated.
Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach was investigated Aug. 8 as part of an investigation into classified documents the former president allegedly took from the White House.
Top secret
Justice had previously authorized the publication of the search warrant and a list of the objects seized. This list contains boxes containing confidential documents, some of which have “top secret” status. These documents are usually kept in special government facilities because their disclosure could seriously affect national security.
Previously, these images of the search were published:
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”