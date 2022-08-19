Several American media companies, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, are trying to get the document through the courts. The statement aims to clarify what information the FBI had before deciding to search Trump’s private mansion.

Historical significance

Justice specifies that the document contains information which must be protected during the investigation, for example on witnesses. But parts of the document may be released, according to the judge who approved the search warrant.

The media asserts that the public has a right to know what is in the FBI document and that the historical significance of the research outweighs arguments for the secrecy of the document.