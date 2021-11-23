Trump confidant sued in investigation into assault on Capitol Hill

Roger Stone in 2019. AP Image

According to the panel, they were involved in the organization and preparations for the march leading up to the assault. Therefore, they must provide witnesses and documents. Earlier this month, six former senior advisers to the former president were also subpoenaed.

The panel also called Dustin Stockton to testify. Stockton is a political activist who is said to have ties to Steve Bannon, also a former Trump adviser. Bannon himself had previously been subpoenaed but declined to testify before a parliamentary committee earlier this month. Justice therefore accused him of contempt of Parliament. Bannon visited the FBI’s National Bureau of Investigation last week. He could face a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Stockton’s fiance and a Trump spokesperson were also invited to testify.

With the assault, Trump supporters wanted to avoid confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Several Capitol Stormers have already been punished. Justice is investigating the existence of a link between the White House and Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol.

Alex jones AP Image