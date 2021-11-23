United States wants to send weapons and military advisers to Ukraine | Abroad

The US Department of Defense is also reportedly requesting that some weapons destined for Afghanistan be sent to Ukraine instead.

However, within the cabinet of US President Joe Biden, there are also concerns that the sending of additional weapons and military personnel by Russia will be seen as a provocation and that tensions will escalate as a result. While preparations are also underway to send military advisers, it is therefore not clear whether they will actually travel to Ukraine itself or to another country in the region.

New information

Last week, the United States shared new intelligence with its European allies about the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. With these troops, Russia could quickly invade the Eastern European country if President Vladimir Putin orders it. According to insiders, Putin has yet to decide whether he really wants to.

Russia and Ukraine have enjoyed strained relations for years. Moscow annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea in 2014 and supports armed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The Kiev government, meanwhile, is seeking support from the West. Ukraine’s defense minister last week asked the United States to help him defend his country.

Defuse the tension

The White House said on Monday it was deeply concerned about Russia’s military activities and the brutal rhetoric targeting Ukraine. “We call on Russia to defuse tensions,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press briefing. Intensive talks are currently underway between U.S. and European allies over the situation, the White House said.