Ales Hojs: “I can call someone a pig. ‘ EPA Image

“I can call someone a pig,” Hojs said this morning in response to questions from journalists at the start of the Slovenian EU Presidency. “Not someone who is demonstrating in a square, but someone who is high up in the European bureaucracy. But I’ll keep this a secret for a while.

The minister then denied on Twitter that he was referring to Timmermans.

But according to those involved, Hojs showed his annoyance with the comment. ‘family photo incident’, which overshadowed the start of the Slovenian presidency of the European Union on Thursday. Normally, the visit of the whole Commission to the new President of the EU is a festive occasion: a pleasant lunch full of jokes, promises and ambitions. Things were different in Brdo, near Ljubljana.

For example, President Ursula Von der Leyen of the European Commission has drawn the line on Jansa’s attacks on the rule of law. Von der Leyen urged the Slovenian Prime Minister, who cut off the flow of funds from the STA news agency, which he had not liked for months, to resume funding “very quickly”. “Free and well-funded media are essential for democracy,” von der Leyen told the Prime Minister.

Jansa also said judges should be sacked if they have a party color he doesn’t like. Timmermans was so pissed off about it that he refused to appear in the traditional family photo with the Slovenian government. “I just couldn’t get on the same podium with Jansa after such an unacceptable attack on the judges,” said Timmermans.

At Thursday’s press conference, Jansa claimed her nose was bleeding. His compliments to von der Leyen were remarkable. He praised his role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and praised his listening ear when he called for help as Slovenia lacked masks and other protective gear.

Frans Timmermans. AFP Image