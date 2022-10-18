The three nuclear power plants remain open longer in Germany

APE

ONS News• yesterday, 22:03

After weeks of disagreement within the coalition, German Chancellor Scholz has decided to keep the third nuclear power plant still in operation open until April 15, 2023 at the latest. Previously, the nuclear power plant in the state of Lower Saxony would close on January 1. , 2023.

Germany originally decided to shut down all three nuclear power plants by the end of this year, but the energy crisis changed that. Last month the cabinet has decided to keep two nuclear power plants open until mid-April in the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

The coalition party De Groenen, which opposes nuclear energy, decided last weekend at the party congress that these two power stations should remain. In contrast, coalition partner FDP demanded that the three remaining nuclear power plants all remain in operation until 2024 due to rising energy prices. The FDP also wants closed nuclear power plants to reopen if necessary.

Clear point of view

Party leader Lang van De Groen today called on Chancellor Scholz’s SPD to take a clearer stance on the issue. With the decision to keep the three nuclear power plants open all winter, Scholz took the plunge. FDP leader Durr mentioned it Twitter “good news against a backdrop of the energy crisis”.