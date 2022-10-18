Arsenio Puro’s (46) magic show turned out to be a tragedy on Saturday night. The Spanish entertainer suffered a heart attack and collapsed in front of a packed house in Madrid. He eventually died on arrival at the hospital. Onlookers at first thought his fall was part of the act, which prompted some laughter.

Arsenio Puro had his big break in 2019 thanks to the Spanish version of the talent show Holland has talent. He then took fourth place. However, he had been playing for much longer. The Sala Houdini in Madrid – the European mecca of magic – was his second home for 25 years. Although he started small, as a waiter. However, with his inventive tricks and verbal flair, he quickly got the laughs on his side.

The public did not immediately understand what was happening, explains a colleague who worked with him for fifteen years. ,,His show is so funny that people laughed at first. They thought it was another joke,” Jaque said.

chest pain

Two plainclothes officers realized what was really happening and attempted to resuscitate the victim on scene. In vain, it would later turn out.

“He had been suffering from chest pain for ten days,” magician Carlos Rubio said. “He did not indulge in excess. He didn’t smoke, he didn’t drink. He led a quiet life. »

Arsenio Purio enjoyed considerable prestige in the magical world. Reports will therefore receive a response. “He learned everything on his own. He was always ready with a smile and lived to make others happy. You are gone now, but the traces you leave will remain forever.”



