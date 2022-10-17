It’s suffocating with ladybugs and that’s why

You’ve probably seen them in your house before. It is teeming with ladybugs, this is often experienced as irritating. But how come, why are we seeing ladybugs right now? Omroep Brabant has found it for you.

They are increasingly visible at home. Groups of ladybugs that nest near window frames or cracks in other places. These are often groups of different colors, but it is always only one type of ladybug. “The Asian ladybug,” says Vincent Kalkman of the Naturalis research institute. “The exotic often moves into homes in the fall to settle in for the winter. That’s why you see them so much now.”

This ladybug has the well-known red color with black dots as well as other color combinations. “The best-known ladybug is the seven-spot variety. It’s often seen in designs or in logos, whereas we see the Asian ladybug the most.”

Non-toxic to humans

The insect has a red color to show other animals that it is poisonous. “Not for people though,” Kalkman jokes. “Unless you eat 100 or 200, it can make you sick.” Like birds do: “A great tit that eats ladybugs can get very sick.”

So it’s best, according to Kalkman, to just leave the ladybug in place. “In the spring, they will come out on their own again.” The insect is often found in quiet places. “In the attic, for example, or in a little used room.”

Prevent nuisance

The best way to avoid nuisance is to cover the crevices and holes in your home. This prevents them from entering the house. Keeping windows and doors closed when on the front also helps. The ventilation holes can be covered with a mosquito net, so that they cannot enter.

