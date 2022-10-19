Missing Cyclist Friends Found Murdered in Oklahoma River Abroad

Four Oklahoma friends who went missing after not returning from a weekend bike ride together have all been murdered. This was announced by the Okmulgee, Oklahoma Police Department at a press conference on Monday.

The four men aged 29 to 32 disappeared on Sunday October 9. Their bodies were discovered last Friday by a casual passerby who saw something strange in the Deep Fork River. These turned out to be body parts of the missing men, so report the american media.

Relatives of the four grew concerned when the men failed to return from their bike ride. According to Chief of Police Joe Prentice, initial results of the investigation show the men were killed when they were suspected of being together on a criminal charge. The four were reportedly shot, after which their bodies were dismembered and thrown into the river.

Police are basing their suspicions on a statement from a witness who was asked to accompany the men to ‘do a stunt’ that ‘would be big enough for all of us’. However, he decided to stay home.

Witness

The police are now looking for the owner of a salvage company where traces of the crime were found. However, he has also been missing since Saturday. According to the police, he is not a suspect, but they believe he can tell more about the facts. His car has since been found, but there is no trace of the man.

No other information has been released on possible suspects. The bicycles of the four men have not yet been found. ,, I have seen more than eighty murders in my career. I’ve worked on murders involving multiple victims. I worked on the mutilations. But I’ve never seen a case as violent as this, with so many victims,” ​​Police Chief Prentice said.