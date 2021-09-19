The suspicious fiancee of the late influencer Gabby Petito (22) is now also without a trace Abroad

Roadtrip

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito had been dating for some time and even had wedding plans. But first, they wanted to take a road trip across the United States. “Because you really get to know each other on such a long trip,” they had told friends before they left.

At first everything was fine, as could be seen from the YouTube videos they made, but as the journey progressed the couple started arguing more often. On August 12, police in Moab, Utah even had to intervene. However, after a night of sleeping alone, the couple were allowed to continue on their way. The anger had subsided, it seemed.

Gabby Petito on a police body cam. ?? ANP / HH

But a few weeks later, on September 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida. Without his girlfriend. Although she phoned her parents several times during the trip, now all traces of Petito were missing. A few days after Laundrie returned, her parents reported her missing.

Suspicion

Laundrie has been repeatedly questioned about his girlfriend’s disappearance, but has consistently refused to cooperate with the investigation. Although his lawyer in Laundrie said his client was silent “at his request”, the young man was only wary in the eyes of investigators.

And now it appears Laundrie herself has been missing for four days, US media report. The police thought he was staying with his parents, but it turns out that is not true. He is presumed to have fled. “Another turn of the story,” said police spokesman Josh Taylor.